Chinese copy of KTM 250 Duke CF Moto 250 NK seen testing: India launch soon?

The all new CF Moto 250 NK has been spied testing in India very recently. The naked streetfighter has been snapped somewhere in Telangana by folks at Auto Alive. CF Moto is not a brand completely unheard of as the company was supposed to make its India debut in 2016 with a joint venture with Eider Motors. With Eider Motors going bankrupt, there was no news for almost three years about the arrival of CF Moto in India. However, with the latest sighting, now it seems that CF Moto is set to enter the Indian market. Powering the CF Moto 250 is a 250cc, single cylinder engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 26.5 bhp and 22 Nm. The motorcycle is capable of achieving a top speed of 128 kmph.

The CF Moto 250 has a heavy resemblance with the KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke in terms of styling. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual channel ABS is on offer as standard for better safety. The suspension system of CFMoto 250 NK comprises of upside down forks up front along with a rear monoshock. In the spy images, one can also see the fully digital instrument cluster and the unit is expected to be a coloured unit like the 390 Duke. The upcoming CF Moto 250 NK is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The bike will meet the KTM 250 Duke and Honda CB300R in the battlefield as its prime rivals.

As far as pricing is concerned, the CF Moto 250 is expected to be priced near the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Keeping the price factor into consideration, the bike will also compete with the likes of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 that is set to be launched in India next month. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more!

Also, what do you think about the CFMoto 250 NK. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Image Source: Auto Alive