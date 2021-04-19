Chinese copy of Ducati 959 Panigale is worse than your Monday Blues: Shocking specs, pricing!

The Chinese copy of the Ducati 959 Panigale is called Moxiao 500RR and it costs almost one-fourth of the last known ex-showroom price of the original bike in India.

China is known to make shameful copies of some renowned and respected bikes and cars. It is certainly heartbreaking and even frustrating to see that automotive manufacturers spend loads of money to get the design of their vehicles right and there are these Chinese companies that take no time in copying things. The case in point today is the Ducati 959 Panigale – a bike that is known for its menacing appearance and extreme capabilities to set new lap records on the racetracks. The supersport is now a victim of copy-cat treatment in China and the specs and pricing of the clone bike, better known as the Moxiao 500RR will certainly leave you in shock (and utter disgrace). While for a second or two, this bike might make you believe that this is an actual Ducati, if you look closely, the differences and irregularities become quite evident. For an instant, if you take a look at the front and rear, the forks and the tail lamp are not really center aligned.

Image source: https://inf.news/en/

The Chinese manufacturer Moxiao Motor has even shamelessly copied the red colour of the Ducati 959 Panigale and well, even the font on the fairing looks the same. Not only this, but the golden upside-down forks upfront, the offset rear monoshock, single-sided swingarm, and even the rearview mirrors with integrated indicators look identical. Coming back to the engine, well, clearly, with a sub 500cc engine onboard, you can’t expect the bike to deliver ferocious performance and in this aspect, the Moxiao 500RR isn’t even close to the Italian masterpiece.

The twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor on the copy bike is good for developing 47 hp of power (same as a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650) and its top speed is pegged at 165 kmph. The motorcycle has a generous fuel tank though, at 22-litre, and hence if you are looking at long-distance trips on this Ducati, errrr, Moxiao 500RR, well minimum fuel stops are guaranteed! Now, speaking of pricing, the bike costs around 35,000 Yuan and if you translate that into the Indian currency, the figure comes out to be Rs 4 lakh.

That’s almost one-fourth of the last known ex-showroom price of the Ducati 959 Panigale in India. On a lighter note, we are glad that the 959 Panigale is no more to see this happening.

Sigh!

