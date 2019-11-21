Chinese motorcycle maker CF Moto’s Indian partner AMW Motorcycles’ name changed: An interesting reason

CF Moto entered India this year with a bang. In July 2019, CF Moto launched four new motorcycles here in partnership with AMW Motorcycles. The latter is based out of Bengaluru and has Vamsi Jagini as its CEO. Interestingly enough, at their new showrooom launch yesterday in Mumbai (their first in the city), AMW Motorcycles presented itself as Anvita Autotech Works. There seems to be a valid reason for this name change and here it is. AMW is a famous truck maker in India. AMW truck customers used to end up calling Vamsi's company and hence there was a confusion that raged. To avoid this, the name of the Indian arm of CF Moto was changed to Anvita Autotech Works.

CF Moto has started delivering its motorcycles to customers from this week. The brand intends to have close to 12 dealerships in India by end of this year. The Mumbai dealership that was opened yesterday is in Thane and is situated near Viviana mall. It will be followed by the Bangalore and then New Delhi dealerships. By 2021, there will be 50 CF Moto dealerships in India. The company says that they have got more than 700 bookings so far. In its first year, the company is planning to retail more than 1,500 bikes here. At present, the bikes come in from Austria and are assembled here at Anvita Autotech Works' Bengaluru assembly plant. The latter has a capacity of 10,000 units in a year.

At a later stage, CF Moto wants to localise parts of its motorcycles. Only the engine components will remain imported. The brand is also looking for a local partner. The synergies of operations will help both the brands and help them in effectively lowering costs. There are four motorcycles right now but there are also plans to bring more, perhaps the recently unveiled CLX. Stay tuned!