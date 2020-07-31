Chinese bike maker CF Moto starts BS6 motorcycles’ test rides: New range to be launched soon

The entire CF Moto range available in India - 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and 650MT - will move to BS6. Four new motorcycles from the global range will be introduced in the Indian market soon.

By:Published: July 31, 2020 3:15 PM

CF Moto, the Chinese bike maker which made its entry into the Indian market last year, is now ready with its BS6 range. The company has put out on its social media handles that one can now test ride the motorcycles. Given that CF Moto had sold out all its BS4 bikes before the April 1 deadline, the brand doesn’t have the older motorcycles on sale. A few months, Express Drives had spoken with Vamsi Jagini, the CEO of Anvita Autotech Works. He had confirmed that due to this pandemic, even CF Moto bikes globally are yet to receive the Euro-V certification. Due to this, even the ARAI approval of the bikes was pending. Nonetheless, he had assured us that the bikes will be certified as soon as the lockdown lifts. He even told us that post this, they will release the pricing of the BS6 bikes.

The entire CF Moto range available in India – 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and 650MT – will move to BS6. The company will also introduce the global range of CF Moto products and this will include the four new bikes. CF Moto is also keen to introduce an electric bike in India but is studying the market conditions closely for that. Currently there are only four operational showrooms in India. More though are in line once the lockdown lifts. A few quality issues with the BS4 bikes were noted by eminent riders. CF Moto says that they have worked upon these and were sorted before the actual bikes were handed to customers. The latter have been quite happy with the quality of the bikes.

Also Read No trouble in CF Moto paradise

Have you got a CF Moto bike with you? If yes, how was your experience and the rating of the company’s service facility. The very fact that the bikes are priced lower than the competition prompted you to buy the bike or was it the design? Do let us know.

