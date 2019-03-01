Chinese adventure bike CF Moto 650 MT spied testing: What all Kawasaki Versys 650 rival packs in!

CF Moto, the Chinese motorcycle brand might launch the CF Moto 650 MT in India soon. The said middleweight adventure-tourer has been spotted on Indian roads recently which suggests that the launch might be around the corner. The CF Moto 650 MT is based on the company's middleweight naked bike CF Moto 650 NK. Powering the CF Moto 650 MT is a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 70 bhp and 62 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The CF Moto 650 MT comes to a halt with the help of dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard equipment for additional safety and more effective braking.

The interest for the middleweight ADVs in India is gradually increasing among the customers and one can now find multiple options here in the said segment like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650. Having said that, CF Moto would definitely want to try its luck in the said space and hence, we can see the launch of the CF Moto 650 MT soon. The CF Moto 650 MT is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). A few days back, CF Moto 250 NK, the company's quarter litre streetfighter was spied testing and the bike has some major resemblance in styling with the KTM 250 Duke.

CF Moto is not something completely unheard of as it announced its arrival to India in collaboration with Eider Motors in 2016 but the joint venture did not really work out after the latter filed bankruptcy. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: WhatsApp