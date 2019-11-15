China’s BYD and India’s ETO Motors tie-up for cargo electric vehicles: More than 4,000 EVs to be deployed within a year

BYD, a Chinese manufacturer entered the Indian auto scene a few years ago. Just a couple of months ago, they announced that the first set of cargo vehicles are ready for the Indian market. Now, BYD has tied-up with ETO Motors, a Telangana-based start-up. The latter has three electric autorickshaws as of now. The plans is to add more - electric 3W & 4W cargo vehicles to further strengthen its portfolio. The electric 3W fleet deployment will include electric-rickshaw, electric-cart, electric-auto (L5M & L5N category) and electric three-wheeler cargo, while electric 4W cargo includes electric 4W commercial freight /cargo vehicles. BYD says that the initial order is for 50 T3 cargo four-wheeler vehicles, however there are plans to introduce up to 4,000 more by end-2020. BYD will be responsible for the battery, motor, motor controllers & powertrains. ETO will provide the chassis and suspension components.

More than 7.5 lakh electric vehicles have been sold in India so far, this year. This number is expected to swell soon. After all, electric vehicles are the future now. More often than not, traditional companies are resorting to electric powertrains. While they might not tell us yet, development on electric vehicles has been going on from a couple of years. It is likely that 2020 will see most of the ICE-engined four wheeler makers coming up with some sort of electrification for their vehicles.

Biju Mathews, chief executive officer, ETO Motors corroborated with our thoughts. He said that his company is committed to cause of clean mobility in India and will deploy the fleet of electric vehicles. First mile, last mile as well as intracity solutions from ETO Motors will be available soon. He further added that addition of cargo EVs in collaboration with BYD, known global provider, will help the company service the sustainable supply chain logistic needs of the retailers.