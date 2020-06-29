Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde seen checking out a 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is based on the company's touring platform and draws power from a 1,923cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces a maximum torque output of 167Nm. The bike weighs a whopping 428 kg and gets features like heated hand grips, 6.5-inch infotainment system and more.

It is not every day that you see the Chief Justice of India checking out a luxurious motorcycle, however, this happened very recently. Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was recently snapped with a new 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited. Earlier, during an interview, Bobde expressed his love for motorcycles. The picture that shows Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde sitting on the bike is going viral on social media and has left the Twitterati amused. The picture of India’s chief justice checking out this Rs 50 lakh motorcycle has generated quite some interest and opinions on Twitter. Some of the users from the micro-blogging website defined CJI as ‘swagger’ and ‘super cool’. On the other hand, there are also some that didn’t seem to like the picture and suggested Bobde to wear a mask during these challenging times and maintain social distancing. Coming to the motorcycle itself and what might have attracted CJI Bobde, the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is currently the most expensive motorcycle in the American motorcycle manufacturer’s line up.

The Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is based on the company’s touring platform and is powered by a 1923cc, twin-cylinder engine that is good for producing a maximum torque output of 167Nm. Gearbox on the CVO is a six-speed unit. The bike is currently on sale in a single variant. The bike weighs a whopping 428 kg and can be chosen from three colour options. Upfront, the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited gets a ‘batwing’ inspired fairing along with a full-LED headlamp setup.

In terms of features, the CVO has quite some interesting ones including cruise control, a 6.5-inch infotainment system, heated grips, hard panniers and anti-theft system as well. Moreover, you get super comfy seats for both the rider and the pillion with a pillion backrest to munch those miles in utmost comfort. Harley-Davidson CVO Limited challenges the likes of the Indian Roadmaster, Honda Gold Wing and BMW K1600GTL in the high-end touring segment.

Image source: Twitter

