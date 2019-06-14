Chhattisgarh police to get air conditioned helmets to beat the heat

In this sweltering heat, Chhattisgarh Police, in order to provide relief to its field officers, has decided to use indigenously developed 'air-conditioned' helmets. These helmets will be given to traffic cops as well as other field officers. Director General of Chhattisgarh Police D M Awasthi told PTI on Thursday that initially, two such helmets will be used by the force on a pilot basis. If it's trial yields desired result, it will be considered to have it for all field staff, mainly those doing traffic and security duty. Awasthi himself wore the helmet to check its efficiency.

With summers at its peak, a large number of police officers, about 10,000, have to work in high temperatures. The Helmet, which has been developed in India, works with the help of a battery and a chip could turn out to be a great help to the field officers said Awasthi. Working in high-temperatures has resulted in many cops falling sick or facing a number of other health problems. "As the boss of the state police force, I am committed to ensuring the welfare of fields staff. This is a step towards that direction," he said.

Many parts of India are currently witnessing high temperature. Recently, the MET department said that some states in the North, particularly Delhi, is going through its worst and longest heat spell with temperatures reaching up to 48-degree Celsius. Traffic police and other field officers of the force have to spend the entire day in such conditions. Such initiatives are surely going to be of great help to the servicing officers.