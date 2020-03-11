Checkmate Anti-Helmet Brigade! Two helmets now compulsory with every two-wheeler purchase in Maharashtra

As per the PIL, the Rule 138(4)(f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 states that at the time of a two-wheeler purchase, the respective manufacturer will have to provide a protective headgear that needs to be conformed to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The transport commissioner of Maharashtra has instructed SIAM to inform its members to ensure full compliance of the provisions of rule 138 (4) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The said rule states that two helmets should be provided to the vehicle purchaser at the time of sale of the vehicle and a proof that the effect should be included in the documents to be submitted for registration in the Regional / Dy Regional Transport Offices across Maharashtra. Previously, in PIL 09/2019, the High Court had instructed the transport commissioner office to stop the registration of vehicles in the entire state of the above conditions are not met by the two-wheeler manufacturers.

The PIL had stated that the Rule 138(4)(f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 states that at the time of a two-wheeler purchase, the respective manufacturer will have to provide a protective headgear that needs to be conformed to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 1986.

Following this, the court had directed that an intimation will be sent 8 two-wheeler manufacturers along with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in order to strictly implement the decision of providing two helmets meeting the BSI standards to the customer by the manufacturer. Moreover, the court directed the Transport Commissioner to ensure that the prescribed ISI helmets as per BSI standards need to be supplied by the manufacturer after failing which the court shall ban the registration of two-wheelers in the entire state of Maharashtra.

The step is a good one keeping in mind that both the rider and the pillion should wear a proper headgear or a helmet while on a two-wheeler. Now, what remains to be seen if other states also implement the same or not in the interest of public safety.

