Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Kawasaki India has announced a warranty period extension of two months. See if your bike is covered.

By:Published: April 16, 2020 3:27:08 PM

During the ongoing lockdown in India with the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of manufacturers have announced warranty period extensions for their customers across the country. Now, Kawasaki India has recently joined this and has announced that it has extended warranty period for its customers across India. The company has announced that the warranty extension is applicable on bikes whose warranty is getting expired between 1st March 2020 and 30th April 2020. The warranty period has been extended by two months which means if the warranty period of your Kwacker is getting over between the said dates, now the same would be applicable till 30th June, 2020.

The company says that the said initiative is to ensure that customers don’t miss the benefits due to the ongoing lockdown. Previously, Kawasaki India had announced that it has temporarily suspended production from 1st April and 14th April. The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in India has now been extended to 3rd May and hence, the suspension of production at Kawasaki will most likely be extended. The company is yet to release a statement on this.

With the global Covid-19 pandemic, multiple events have also been postponed. For instance, the launch of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was slated to take place on 4th April in Indonesia but the same has now been pushed further. In India, Kawasaki is yet to launch the new Z650 and the Ninja 650. The two models are teased on the company’s official India website and the launch is believed to have been delayed with the current situation. Amid the lockdown in India, the auto sector is badly hit and restrictions lift, it will be interesting to see the change in trends in terms of vehicle sales.

Stay tuned with us for such updates. For more, head over to Express Drives YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe during the lockdown. Also, it is best at the moment to control the urge of riding or driving your vehicle in the interest of a better tomorrow.

