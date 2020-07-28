Cheapest to most expensive 250-300cc bikes in India: From Bajaj Dominar to TVS Apache

Most affordable to most expensive 250-300cc motorcycles: With Honda CB300R, BMW G310R and Kawasaki Ninja 300 out of the running for now, what are your options in the quarter-litre motorcycle segment in India.

The quarter-litre motorcycle segment has grown wide and elaborate in India in recent years and is a motorcycle class that offers a sporty character and ease of handling at a price bracket not too deep. Yamaha, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki Motorcycle, TVS Motor Company, KTM all have their offerings in the 250-300cc segment. If you can’t wait for Honda, BMW Motorrad and Kawasaki to launch the CB300R, G310 R and GS, and Ninja 300 in the BS6 avatars, these are your options.

Yamaha just yesterday launched the BS6 FZ25 and FZS25 in India and the naked 250 Yamaha still remains the most affordable quarter-litre motorcycle in the country. It continues to be powered by a 250cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 20.5 hp and 20.2 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Price: Rs 1.52 lakh and Rs 1.57 lakh for the FZS-25

Bajaj Dominar range got a 250cc version just this year right before India went under a lockdown due to the pandemic. The Dominar 250 is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 27 hp and 24 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Price: Rs 1.60 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250 twins recently saw a price hike earlier this month. The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 are both powered by a 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 26 hp and 22 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission system. Both motorcycles get dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster. Price: Rs 1.65 lakh and 1.76 lakh for the Gixxer SF 250

Positioned between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke in terms of price and performance, KTM 250 Duke is powered by a 248.76cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Price: Rs 2,00,576

A price hike for TVS’s most powerful motorcycle also happened recently. TVS Apache RR310 is powered by a 313cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 hp and 27.3Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It gets four ride modes with power restricted to 25 hp in Rain and Road mode and full 34 hp in Sport and Track. Price: Rs 2.45 lakh (Currently, the RR310 is the only 300cc motorcycle in the Indian market with others like Kawasaki Ninja 300, BMW G310 twins, Honda CB300R awaiting the launch of BS6 versions)

