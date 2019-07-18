CFMoto to launch four bikes in India tomorrow: KTM 390 Duke rival and three 650cc bikes

CFMoto is all set to make its entry to India very soon as it is hosting a press conference in Bengaluru tomorrow. Earlier, the brand was supposed to launch its products in India on 4th July but the event got cancelled due to heavy rains in Mumbai where the event was scheduled. For the uninitiated, CFMoto is a Chinese manufacturer that makes multiple products from bikes to powersport engines and more. For its India operations, CFMoto has tied up with Bengaluru based AMW Motorcycles. AMW is currently busy testing CFMoto bikes in Hyderabad along with setting up an assembly plant.

CFMoto and AMW Motorcycles will jointly launch four motorcycles in India namely 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT. The most affordable motorcycle of the lot, the CFMoto 300NK gets power from a 292cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34hp and 20.5Nm. The motorcycle will come with a TFT coloured instrument cluster that will get multiple display modes. The bike will come with inverted forks up front and will rival the likes of CB300R and KTM 390 Duke in the segment.

Now coming to the brand's 650cc offerings, all three motorcycles get power from the same 649.3cc, twin-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. On the CFMoto 650NK, the engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 61hp and 56Nm. On the other hand, the engine on the 650GT, the twin-cylinder motor develops 62.5hp and 58.5Nm. Last but definitely not the least, this engine makes out 70.7hp of power and 62Nm of torque on the CFMoto 650MT.

CFMoto is known internationally for its competitive pricing and the brand is expected to replicate the same equation in India as well. More details on the CFMoto products to be revealed tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the action.