CFMoto launch in India on Friday: All about this Chinese motorcycle manufacturer and its bikes

CFMoto is soon to launch in India with four new products. So, what we're looking at is more choice in several segments but will you be willing to buy from a brand you've never heard of before. Hence, we'll try to put together all we know about the motorcycle manufacturer so you can make an informed decision while buying from these two segments. CFMoto will launch in India 19th July. Express Drives will be at the launch event to bring you all details live from the venue.

Where is CF Moto from? What do they manufacture?

CFMoto is a Chinese manufacturer with a product lineup that comprises of motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-side utility vehicles, and powersport engines and parts. The company was established in 1989 and has since developed and built 98 models of vehicles and 51 engines. CFMoto's R&D team is spread across five countries and it has 272 registered patents and independent intellectual rights. The company exports to several international markets that include North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa.

CFMoto is based out of Zhejiang Province in China, where it enjoys a reputation for premium products. The company has been in a joint venture with KTM AG since 2017, which holds a 49% stake. In India, CFMoto will begin and manage operations through a collaboration with a company called AMW Motorcycles. CFMoto dealerships with first open in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, followed by expansion to other cities like Pune, Goa, Mumbai, Kochi.

Who is AMW Motorcycles?

Based out of Bengaluru, AMW Motorcycles Private Limited is an unlisted private company that was formed in September 2018. AMW is currently testing CFMoto motorcycles in Hyderabad and is also working on setting up an assembly plant.

Chinese rival of KTM 390 Duke spotted in India! CF Moto 400NK launch in mid-2019

CFMoto and AMW Motorcycles will collaboratively launch four new motorcycles in India - 250NK, 400NK, 650NK, and 650MT. CFMoto has had a reputation of keeping prices competitive across the globe, for eg. CFMoto 650NK retails at AUD 6,490 (approximately Rs 3.13 lakh) which is considerably lower than its competition, the Kawasaki Z650 which retails at AUD 9,799 (approximately Rs 4.73 lakh).