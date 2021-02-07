CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

The BS4 CFMoto 300NK model retailed for Rs 2.30 lakh, ex-showroom and it is likely that the BS6 will be priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

By:February 7, 2021 2:03 PM

CFMoto India has started teasing its BS6 range. CFMoto has been absent from the Indian bike scene for almost a year now and the pandemic is to be blamed as well. We have had an exclusive interaction with Vamsi Jagini, the CEO of Anvita AutoTech Works, the company that CF Motor has partnered with on the details of its BS6 bikes, early last year. Vamsi has confirmed that the plans for BS6 were delayed at that point due to certification issues and the pandemic. It now seems that the company is ready to start selling its BS6 bikes. The first of the lot, the CFMoto 300NK, has now been teased on the company’s social media handles. The bike, it seems, will have more features as well as really competitive pricing according to the buzz.

Also Read No trouble in CFMoto paradise

The 300NK is an entry-level product and is a naked sport machine. It will likely have the same 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 32hp of power and 20.5Nm torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit aided by a slipper clutch. There are two riding modes as well. We expect the weight to have gone up by a couple of kilograms too. Amongst the new features, the backlit switches could an addition. The TFT instrument cluster too might be slightly updated.

In terms of suspension hardware, the 300NK will have USD forks at the front and a rear, preload-adjustable monoshock. Disc brakes are offered at both ends with dual-channel ABS being part of the package as well. The BS4 model retailed for Rs 2.30 lakh, ex-showroom and it is likely that the BS6 will be priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it will still be affordable than the KTM 390 Duke and at par with the BMW G310R. The weak link will be the lower number of dealerships that the company currently runs – four.

