CFMoto India launch LIVE Updates: Chinese brand to debut with 300NK, 650NK, 650MT, 650GT

CFMoto is all set to launch four motorcycles in India namely the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. With this, the brand will make its debut in the Indian two-wheeler market. As the name suggests, the portfolio will include a 300cc bike along with three 650cc machines. Out of these, the 300NK and 650NK are naked streetfighters while the 650MT is an adventure tourer. The 650GT, on the other hand, is an outright touring motorcycle. For its India operations, CFMoto has joined hands with Bengaluru-based AMW Motorcycles. The four motorcycles will arrive in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be assembled at AMW's Hyderabad plant. CFMoto is known for its competitive pricing in the global markets and hence, we can expect to see their products here at killer price tags. Keep watching this space for all the action as we update all the happenings from the CFMoto India launch event right here.