CFMoto 300NK vs KTM 390 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which 300cc bike to buy and why?

CFMoto 300NK has been launched in India recently at a killer price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price point, the bike undercuts its two prime rivals namely KTM 390 Duke and Honda CB300R in the segment. The 300NK is the most affordable motorcycle in CFMoto’s line up for India with the other products being three 650cc bikes. Online bookings for the CFMoto will commence on 5th August while the deliveries will start on 1st October. Let’s see how the CFMoto 300NK fares against the already established KTM 390 Duke and the neo-retro-themed Honda CB300R.

CFMoto 300NK vs KTM 390 Duke vs Honda CB300R - Engine specifications

All three motorcycles get power from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and a six-speed transmission is also common between the three. CFMoto 300NK draws power from a 292cc engine that is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 33 bhp and 20.5 Nm. The KTM 390 Duke, on the other hand, is powered by a 373cc engine that churns out 43.5 bhp of power and 37 Nm of torque. Last, the Honda CB300R gets its power from a 286cc engine that develops 30 bhp of power and 27.4 Nm of torque. That said, the KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful bike in its segment and it leads ahead of the two by a fair margin.

CFMoto 300NK vs KTM 390 Duke vs Honda CB300R - Cycle Parts

All three motorcycles in this comparison have been equipped with upside-down forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. It is the Duke that offers the most advanced set up as it comes with 43mm WP upside-down forks up front. Moreover, all three get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also common between all three. Again, the 390 Duke’s braking set up with a Brembo hardware is the most advanced of the lot. Moreover, the Duke gets Supermoto mode in which the ABS on the rear wheel can be switched off and this is beneficial when you want to have some fun.

CFMoto 300NK vs KTM 390 Duke vs Honda CB300R - Features

All three motorcycles here come with an LED headlamp that offers better illumination than a regular halogen unit. The CFMoto 300NK and KTM 390 Duke get TFT coloured instrument cluster that displays all the necessary information. On the CFMoto 300NK, you can also switch between multiple display modes as per your preference. On the other hand, the unit on the KTM 390 Duke supports smartphone connectivity and after pairing the phone, the rider gets alerts on the screen for incoming calls, messages and more. On the other hand, the Honda CB300R gets a digital instrument cluster and hence, it trails behind the two in this section of the report.

CFMoto 300NK vs KTM 390 Duke vs Honda CB300R - Price in India

Let’s start with the most popular bike in the segment. The KTM 390 Duke is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh and is the priciest of the lot. The Honda CB300R comes second with a price of Rs 2.41 lakh. Last, the CFMoto 300NK is being retailed at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the most affordable bike of the three. The KTM 390 Duke offers the maximum value for its price tag here as it offers the most advanced hardware along with the maximum number of features. Add to that the fact that the Duke is the most powerful bike in this comparo that only sweetens up the deal. However, if you wish to save almost Rs 20,000 on the ex-showroom price, you can go for the CFMoto 300NK as it offers premium equipment like USD forks, TFT coloured display and the engine also develops adequate power. But how is to ride in the real world. Well, stay tuned!