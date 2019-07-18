CFMoto 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT: Specs, features, images, expected price

CFMoto is all set to launch in India on 19 July when it will introduce four new products for the Indian market. The manufacturer finds its roots in China and will operate in India in collaboration with Bengaluru-based AMW Motorcycles. The 300 and 650cc segments in India are set to get more choice, but what are we looking at exactly? What engines do the CFMoto 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT use and what equipment do they come with? The four motorcycles are expected to come with the same international specifications, so find below all we know about them.

CFMoto 300NK

CFMoto will come powered by a 292.4cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOGC engine that makes 34 hp and 20.5 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It will likely get all LED lighting and an all-digital colour TFT instrument console. Expect the 300NK to feature a dual-channel ABS and riding modes as well. The most affordable of the lot, the 300NK will rival the likes KTM 390 Duke in India.

CFMoto 650NK

Essentially a streetfighter like the 300NK but with a 650cc engine, the CFMoto 650NK will rival Kawasaki Z650 and the likes in India. It will come powered by a 649.3cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC engine with power and torque figures of 61 hp and 56 Nm and a six-speed transmission. The claimed top speed ability for the 650NK is 180 km/h. It will likely come with an LED headlamp, KYB suspension setup, and a dual-channel ABS.

CFMoto 650MT

An adventure touring motorcycle, the CFMoto 650MT will be powered by the same engine as the 650NK, however, the power and torque figures may be considerably bumped up to 70.7 hp and 62 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission and it'll do a top speed of 170 km/h (claimed). When launched, the 650MT will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650.

CFMoto 650GT

The 650GT is a sports touring motorcycle with the same engine as the 650NK. Expect the power and torque figures to be slightly higher than the NK at 62.5 hp and 58.5 Nm. The engine will be paired with a six-speed transmission and it would also feature riding modes. Lighting will likely be all LED and it'll also feature a USB port and a 12V outlet to charge electronic devices. The instrument console will be a five-inch TFT display with self-adjusting backlight. The 650GT will rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650.

CFMoto 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and 650GT Expected Price

CFMoto has a reputation of a premium motorcycle manufacturer in China and internationally it is known for its competitive price tags. For example, CFMoto 650NK retails at AUD 6,490 (approximately Rs 3.13 lakh) in Australia which is considerably lower than its competition, the Kawasaki Z650 which retails at AUD 9,799 (approximately Rs 4.73 lakh). CFMoto motorcycles will retail in India through the CKD (completely knocked down) route, so expect attractive price tags. However, in comparison to those in Australia, prices will likely be higher here.