CF Moto confirms new 700 CX-L scrambler launch in India: Know expected price and specifications

CF Moto entered the Indian market a few months ago with much fanfare. The Chinese motorcycle brand has got more than 700 bookings and deliveries too have started. At the EICMA 2019, the brand showcased its all-new motorcycle, the 700 CX-L. The CF Moto 700 CX-L, has a new design philosophy that mixes a scrambler as well as roadster cues. We think the 700 CX-L leans more towards a roadster than the scrambler it is. There are three variants - Heritage, Adventure and Sport.

CF Moto 700 CX-L Heritage

The Heritage gets a gold detailing, dual-tone paint scheme, regular set of foot pegs as well as a wide handlebar. The USD forks too are down in a brown colour. CF Moto has given this version alloy wheels and you can see the gold detailing here too. The instrument cluster is an all-digital affair.

CF Moto 700 CX-L Adventure

The Adventure version has got spoke wheels as well as dual-purpose tyres. A windscreen as well as raised handlebars signal its intentions. There are also panniers and many other accessories that one can order with this motorcycle.

For the Sport version, CF Moto has got a 3-piece handlebar, bar-end mirrors as well as rear set footpegs. There is no pillion seat and the exhaust is a stubby unit too. A proper cafe racer then!

Powering all three versions is a 692cc, parallel twin motor that is good for 75hp of power and 66Nm. It is likely that this engine is Euro-V compliant, however there is no confirmation yet on the same. A 6-speed gearbox too is standard.

CF Moto India has confirmed that this model is headed our way next year. The CF Moto range is quite affordable when you compare it with established competition. Deliveries recently began and the entire range here should also move smoothly to meet BS-VI norms. The retro-scrambler 700cc motorcycle then should be priced around Rs 7 lakh price bracket.