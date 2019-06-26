CF Moto India launch date revealed: Four all-new motorcycles from 300cc to 650cc coming

CF Moto is all set to enter in India on 4th July. The brand has collaborated with Bengaluru-based AMW motorcycles for its India operations. The four motorcycles that will be launched by CF Moto are 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT. The brand has recently updated its social media platforms with the teasers of its upcoming motorcycles. The CF Moto bikes will make their way to India via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. Going into the details of the individual models, starting with the CF Moto 300 NK, the bike gets power from a 292cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 20.5 Nm.

Prime highlights of the motorcycle include TFT display along with inverted forks up front. Once launched, the upcoming CF Moto 300 NK will challenge the likes of Honda CB300R and KTM 390 Duke in the segment. Rest of the three motorcycles that will be launched on 4th July will get a 649cc, twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engines have been tuned differently on three motorcycles in order to suit different purposes.

The engine on the naked CF Moto 650 NK sheds out a maximum power output of 61 bhp and 56 Nm. On the other hand, the engine on the CF Moto 650 MT adventure tourer produces 70.7 bhp of power and 62 Nm of torque. The ADV gets a large windscreen up front along with a fairing. The bike also comes equipped with crash bars, hand guards and a large single piece seat. Last, the engine on the CF Moto 650 GT develops a maximum power output of 62.5 bhp along with 58.5 Nm of torque.

CF Moto is known for competitive price tags in the international markets and if the company manages to replicate the same in India, the brand can turn out to be a huge hit.