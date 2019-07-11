CF Moto announces revised India launch date: KTM 390 Duke rival and three 650cc bikes incoming!

CF Moto postponed the launch date for its press conference that was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on 4th July. Due to bad weather in Mumbai, the company had to push the launch date further and now it has announced the revised one. CF Moto will now be launching its products in India on 19th July and the press conference will now take place in Bengaluru. The brand has tied up with Bengaluru-based AMW Motorcycles for its India operations. On the said date, the company will be launching four motorcycles namely 300NK, 650NK, 650 MT and 650 GT.

The company looks quite aggressive in its product strategies for India and will be launching four products from quarter litre to 650cc segment and these are expected to come at aggressive price points. Starting with the most affordable bike of the lot, the CF Moto 300 NK gets power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 20 Nm. The prime highlights of the CF Moto 300 NK include TFT coloured instrument cluster along with upside down forks at the front. Once launched, the motorcycle will go up against the likes of the Honda CB300R and the KTM 390 Duke in the segment.

Rest all three motorcycles draw power from a 649cc, twin cylinder engine that gets a six-speed transmission system. The said motor has been tuned differently on the three motorcycles to suit different purposes. The engine on the CF Moto 650 NK develops 61 hp of power and 56 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the motor on the CF Moto 650 MT can produce respective power and torque outputs of 71 hp and 62 Nm. Last but definitely not the least, the CF Moto 650 GT churns out 63 hp and 59 Nm.

More details on the four motorcycles to be revealed on 19th July, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.