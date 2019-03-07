CF Moto 650 NK streetfighter spied testing: Kawasaki Z650 challenger India launch soon?

The new CF Moto 650 NK has been recently snapped testing in India for the first time ever. This is the third instance in recent days when any of the company's products have been snapped on Indian roads. As one can see in the images, the CF Moto 650 NF is a naked streetfighter that gets a muscular and sporty styling. The front end of the motorcycle gets a sharp headlamp that is expected to come with LEDs for better illumination in the dark. The motorcycle is wrapped completely in camouflage, however, one can see some prime visual highlights like the sharp tail end, beefy fuel tank, and a trimmed chubby exhaust.

CF Moto 650 NK gets an aggressive styling

Powering the CF Moto 650 NK is the same 649cc, twin cylinder engine with a six-speed transmission and it is the same unit that powers the company's 650 MT adventurer tourer. However, the engine on the latter works in a different state of tune to serve the purpose better. The engine on the CF Moto 650 NK is good for producing a maximum power output of 61 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 56 Nm. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

As for braking, the motorcycle gets twin petal disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer as standard for added safety and convenience. The CF Moto 650 tips the scales at 206 kg and has been fitted with a 17-litre fuel tank. The upcoming CF Moto 650 NK will challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 in the segment.

With as many as three products of CF Moto getting spied in India in recent days, the launch looks imminent, although no concrete information is available at the moment about the launch. When it comes to pricing, the upcoming CF Moto 650 NK is expected to be launched here at a price of close to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more!

Image Source: WhatsApp