CEAT Gripp XL, Zoom X3 tyres launched at IBW 2019: Former especially made for Royal Enfields

CEAT Tyres has recently launched its new range of tubeless tyres namely Gripp XL and Zoom 3. The announcement was made at the ongoing India Bike Week (IBW) 2019. The company claims that the Gripp XL tubeless tyre is designed to deliver 'Superior Grip' on all types of terrains. The said tyre has an angular block pattern that helps in offering better traction. The Gripp XL tyres also gets wider groove width between blocks that aim at better water channelling along with promising wet grip. The Gripp XL range of tyres has been designed specifically for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Now, coming to the second range of tyres - the new CEAT Zoom X3. This tubeless range of tyres have been designed to offer superior control at High Speeds as per the company. CEAT says that the Zoom X3 rear tyre Zig Zag Centre Groove offers better straight-line stability along with a wiping effect on wet roads. This eventually helps in improved aquaplaning along with great water channelling. The said range of tyres are also claimed to offer improved traction on wet & dry roads. CEAT says that the Zoom X3 F for the front get a continuous circumferential groove in the shoulder that helps in enhancing ride and handling and also sharp cornering ability. The said range of tyres have are for 150cc+ bikes including Pulsar, Avenger, and Apache line up of motorcycles.

Commenting on the launch of the new CEAT Gripp XL and Zoom 3, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT said that the company's vision is to make mobility safer and smarter every day and it is proud to be associated with India Bike Week 2019 as the Safety partner. He added that CEAT is also very glad to present the fresh new Tubeless range of Gripp XL and Zoom X3 tyres, that have been designed, keeping the customer preference for tyres in mind and these provide superior control and stability on all terrains.