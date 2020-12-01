Castrol Power1 Ultimate fully synthetic engine oil launched for bikes, scooters: Price, availability details

The new Castrol Power1 Ultimate is claimed to have been tested under extreme conditions on different parameters. The new fully synthetic engine oil range is now available Castrol Bike Points along with dealerships and online in different viscosities and grades.

By:Updated: Dec 01, 2020 12:51 PM

 

Castrol has recently announced the launch of its new fully synthetic engine oil – Power1 Ultimate. The company claims that this new variant comes with a unique 5-in-1 formula that is well-engineered to deliver outstanding performance. The newly launched Castrol Power1 Ultimate range claims to offer benefits in five areas – acceleration, protection, smooth-riding, keeping engine cool and also enduring performance. The new Castrol Power1 Ultimate has been tested under extreme conditions on different parameters. The new Castrol Power1 Ultimate is now available Castrol Bike Points along with dealerships and online in different viscosities like 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50 and 20W-50 and these have been specially designed for bikes and sports bikes while the Castrol Power1 Ultimate 5W-40 is made for scooters. Talking of the price, the said engine oil has been launched for a price of Rs 474 for 800ml pack of Scooter oil and a starting of Rs 594 for 1-litre pack of Full Synthetic 10W40 bike engine oil.

Speaking on the launch of new engine oil range, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited said that since its inception, Castrol has always come up with unique ways to anticipate and stay ahead of ever-evolving consumer preferences through advanced technologies. He adds that it is with this pioneering spirit to delight the customers that the Castrol Power1 Ultimate range has been crafted. Sangwan further states that designed specifically for bikers who enjoy the thrill of riding, the newest member of the Castrol family is committed to delivering ultimate performance, thus extending Castrol’s vision to make tomorrow bigger for its consumers.

In addition, renowned MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow unveiled the new livery on his bike with Castrol Power1 Ultimate at the Valencia Moto GP race. Speaking on the crucial role of lubricants and oils in bikes, Cal Crutchlow said that the biking landscape is continuously evolving in India and there is a heightened enthusiasm for better performance from bikes. Lubricants play a critical role in performance delivery and long-running of the bike. He adds that Castrol has a strong heritage in motorcycle racing and has now developed Castrol Power1 Ultimate to bring the best out of your bike!

