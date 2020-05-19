Now get buyback value on purchase of used bikes: Credr launches buyback programme in eight cities

Under Credr's two-wheeler buyback programme, consumers will receive an assured buyback value for their two-wheelers at the time of purchase.

A lot of studies and experts suggest that personal mobility will see a spike in the post-lockdown era and two-wheelers could see a substantial increase in sales which would likely range from high-value products intended for long term use to relatively value-for-money products for short to medium term use. This shift can be attributed to socio-economic factors such as job losses, job insecurity and weak consumer sentiment. There will also be a rise in preference for private-mobility ownership over shared mobility and public transport over a fear of virus transmission.

Considering these factors, used two-wheeler market is also expecting a boom. Leveraging these trends, CredR, a used two-wheeler platform, has launched a two-wheeler buyback program – CredR Buyback Plus, across its showrooms pan India.

Under this two-wheeler buyback program, consumers will receive an assured buyback value for their two-wheelers at the time of purchase. This value can be reclaimed by the customer by selling the purchased two-wheeler back to CredR within the stipulated 12-month window. The two-wheeler Buyback Program will be available to customers across all showrooms in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Sikar, Bhilwara, Kota, Pune and Hyderabad.

The current lockdown situation has created an unprecedented demand for used two-wheelers which led to Credr coming up with products that can deliver more value to its customers, Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer – CredR, says. He continues to pint out that Credr’s business intelligence and pricing algorithms make price projections highly accurate.

Additionally, buyers would also stand to benefit from CredR’s standard/popular services like Free 6 Months Warranty, Paper Transfer Assistance and 7 Days No-Questions-Asked Protect policy. Riding high on the success of its recently launched program Contactless Doorstep Delivery of Bikes, CredR believes that this new program Buyback Plus, will also gain acceptance amongst its consumers.

