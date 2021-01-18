Buy the Hero Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 at a discount: Here’s how

It is claimed to be a limited period offer and isn't available in all states as well. While the discount may seem a bit low, if the motorcycle make is from 2020, one can always ask the dealer to provide additional incentives.

It is very rare to hear about two-wheeler discounts. From the past few months though, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has been offering discounts on its range of bikes. These bikes though happen to be in the higher cubic capacity range – 160-200cc. The said bikes include the Hero Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 200S. The maximum discount being given is Rs 4,000 and this isn’t an outright cash benefit. Instead, customers are given this amount through the exchange or loyalty benefit way. It is claimed to be a limited period offer and isn’t available in all states as well. While the discount may seem a bit low, if the motorcycle make is from 2020, one can always ask the dealer to give a bit more. Considering that Hero bikes fall in the affordable spectrum compared to the competition, this is like having your cake and eating it too.

While the Hero Xpulse 200 as well as Xtreme 200S have recently crossed over to the BS6 fold, the Xtreme 160R was born in this era. Both the Xpulse as well as Xtreme 200S feature a 200cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This motor makes 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The compression ratio is a relaxed 10:01 thereby giving the engine a bit more points on the reliability front.

As far as the ride experience goes, we have ridden the Xpulse 200 and found it to be smoother than the BS4 unit. At the same time, holding on to 90kmph isn’t a chore anymore as well. The brakes though are tuned more for off-road and require a handful to stop. There is single-channel ABS on offer on both the bikes. As for the Hero Xtreme 160R, it carries forward the same braking setup. The engine here is all-new and is air-cooled. Customers here get 15hp of power and 14Nm. The Xpulse 200T is another model that is yet to be launched though Hero has been teasing it for a long time on their website.

