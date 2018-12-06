Buy Personalized Riding Gear for your Royal Enfield at no extra cost: All you need to known

The Royal Enfield brand is one of the strongest names in the two-wheeler space, with high-aspirational value, it was no surprise when the brand started branching into merchandise and apparel. Now, Royal Enfield has launched a gear personalization programme that will allow for a certain amount of customization on gear. -- specific to helmets as of now -- allowing customers to express their individuality. The custom gear can be ordered right to your home from the Royal Enfield Online store. The campaign kicks off with their line of helmets with most of the focus on their half-face model leading the charge at the moment.

As of now, the customization option is limited to colours, decals, visor and internal fabric colours although more options are expected to come soon, as other helmets and some riding gear are added to the list. The online customization studio allows you to even add a custom text phrase to your helmet, albeit limited to 14 characters. The Text will be added to the side of the helmet. As of now, Royal Enfield has only one font on offer but will add fonts very soon, and might even push the character limit.

What’s really cool, is the fact that the helmet which otherwise retails for Rs 3200, will cost no extra money to get customised, irrespective of the number of options that you chose to customize. Royal Enfield intends to follow this up with more gear options including like riding jackets pants and maybe even gloves.

This comes at a time when Royal Enfield is making an assault on the market with their new line up of ABS-equipped motorcycles with the brand new Twins -- Continental GT650 and the Interceptor 650 -- leading the charge. Considering the trend of custom RE we are fairly certain that their customers and their fans will appreciate this move.

