Buy a Triumph Bonneville, Street Twin and get upgrade benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh

Triumph India is on a roll in 2021. Not only has the brand roped in Indian media for its global unveils but these very vehicles too have been launched soon thereafter. The most affordable Triumph bike in India, the Trident 660, is on its way. It has been listed on the official website. We expect it to be priced a shade under Rs seven lakh. Last night, the new Bonnies also broke cover. The Bonnies appeal to a certain matured audience and hence sell a bit slower than the youth-oriented range from Triumph. For this very reason, to get existing stocks off their showrooms, Triumph India is offering huge discounts. Up to Rs 1.1 lakh off will be given on certain variants of the Bonnie range. On the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, customers get a low EMI of Rs 17,999.

If one chooses the Triumph Street Twin, then there is an additional exchange benefit dialled in. The upgrade benefit is for Rs 75,000. The Bonneville T100 gets a lower EMI of Rs 12,999 and an exchange as well as upgrade benefit of up to Rs one lakh. The T120 gets a slightly higher EMI of Rs 15,999 whereas there are upgrade benefits worth Rs 80,000 as well. These offers are limited to stock availability, so you need to check with your nearest Triumph dealers if the bikes are still there or not.

Exciting times ahead for superbikers as not only the Trident 660 roadster but also a couple of other bikes too are on the horizon. Triumph may also bring in the Daytona replacement in the form of a new supersport which is based on the Trident platform. This bike might also be locally assembled here thereby leading to a lower price tag and a higher desirability quotient. At present, the middle-weight segment doesn’t have too many supersport machines. There is the Kawasaki Ninja 650 but that is just a twin-cylinder bike.

