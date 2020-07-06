Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

The HMSI offers stand good for all locally made two-wheelers and are applicable for SBI credit card purchases as well as for those availing loans from IDFC First and HDFC banks.

Jul 06, 2020

In a bid to boost sales, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is offering new schemes to customers. The HMSI offers are related to those taking two-wheelers on finance or even on outright credit card purchases. Since most of the customers opt for finance, let’s talk about it first. Honda says that if a customer were to opt for finance through IDFC First and HDFC banks, then this scheme is valid. The customer will have to pay only half the EMI for the first three months. The loan tenure can be up to 36 months. For the rest of the loan period, the customer will continue to pay regular EMIs. Depending on the loan amount, the EMI will also be more or less. Customers, if found eligible, can get up to 95 per cent loan amount of the vehicle from these banks.

HMSI says that this scheme is applicable on all locally-made two-wheeler models including the Honda Activa 6g, Shine, SP125, Livo, CD110 Dream, Activa 125, Dio and Grazia. It is unclear if the locally assembled Africa Twin too gets this benefit or not. If you’re purchasing the bike with a credit card, there are benefits there too. If you have an SBI credit card and want to own a Honda two-wheeler, then this is the best chance. One stands to get five per cent cashback on the purchase of a Honda two-wheeler now. This scheme is valid at a few participating dealers in the country.

Also Read Honda Activa 6g review

Honda, in the span of two weeks, launched the Livo, CD 110 Dream and Grazia BS6 models. Another of the Honda BS6 bikes will be launched this week. While HMSI is tight-lipped about the launch, we think this should be a scooter as it was a motorcycle the last time around. There are chances it could will be the Aviator but then it could also have a different name along with a new appearance.

 

 

