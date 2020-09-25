Buy a Benelli Imperiale 400 for as low as Rs 5,000 EMI: More such festive offers explained

The Imperiale is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It makes 21hp of power and 29Nm. The bike retails for Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Benelli India has launched its first BS6 bike in the market. It is also its most affordable offering in the Indian market – the Imperiale 400. We’ve ridden the bike and in fact compared it with its arch-nemesis, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Which one wins? Well, that’s something you will have to wait and watch. For the time being, Benelli India has launched new schemes for making the Imperiale 400 purchase even easier for prospective customers. For example, one can get the Benelli Imperiale for as low as Rs 5000/month on loan basis. Not only this, but customers will also get up to 85 per cent funding on-road for the bike. One can book the bike online or through authorised dealerships for Rss 6,000. At present, the Imperiale is the only Benelli available in the Indian market. It will be followed by higher-capacity offerings in the near future.

The Imperiale is powered by a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It makes 21hp of power and 29Nm. There is a 5-speed gearbox paired with this engine. In our tests, the bike maxxed out at 135kmph. However, it is devoid of vibrations most of the time and the engine is surprisingly quick to rev too. The available power band though is very less, with the redline starting at 6,000rpm. The clutch though could have been lighter whereas one gets an adjustable front brake lever.

Benelli has kept the dimensions of the Imperiale 400 intact in BS6 form. This includes a 2,170mm length, 820m width and 1,120mm height. The wheelbase is 1,440mm. Ground clearance of the bike is 165mm. There are disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS too. This Benelli though is porky at 205kg. The ex-showroom price is Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Benelli offers a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty as well as five free services in 24 months. Three colours are available – Red, Black and Silver.

