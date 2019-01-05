Bumblebee inspired TVS Ntorq looks stunning! Here’s where you can see Ntorq-o-tron ‘Transformer’ in real

TVS Ntorq 125 the presenting partner of the film Bumblebee in India has been set up in a one-of-a-kind installation in Select City Walk, Saket in New Delhi. Named as the Ntorq-o-Tron, the TVS Ntorq scooter has been installed as a 'Transformer' and looks absolutely stunning. The model has been created by Rahul KP - a Bengaluru based artist and completely uses parts of TVS Ntorq 125. Apart from Delhi where it is currently being showcased, the Ntorq-o-Tron will be installed across select PVR malls in Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru. Apart from this, the brand is also running a contest for TVS Ntorq customers across online platforms to win BookMyShow vouchers for the film.

TVS Ntorq is currently one of the best 125cc scooters you can buy in India. Not only does the scooter offers impressive and punchy performance, but it also packs in multiple segment first features that make it a class apart. For instance, the TVS Ntorq comes with Smart Xonnect technology that enables the customer to pair his or her smartphone to the scooter through Bluetooth. All thanks to this, you will be notified of any incoming calls or messages on the digital screen of the scooter.

Furthermore, the system also offers navigation assist and the instructions for the directions will appear right in front of you on the screen to ease up the task. TVS Ntorq is available for sale at a price of Rs 59,712 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The TVS offering primarily rubs shoulders against the likes of Suzuki Burgman Street and Aprilia SR 125 in the segment. Bumblebee is an American science fiction action film centered around the Transformer’s character of the same name. It is the sixth film in the installment and a prequel to the 2007 film Transformers.

