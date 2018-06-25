Pakistani Bullet bike for just Rs 24,000! This motorcycle will give you the biggest laugh of the day

Royal Enfield's Bullet has been a renowned and respected name in the world of motorcycles in India and all the credit goes to the company. The name has become so popular over the years that more than a motorcycle, it has become a style statement and a trend that is now growing all over the world. Royal Enfield offers Bullet in two engine options of 350cc and 500cc. While in India, the name Bullet has become synonymous with an old-school street cruiser, this is not the case in our neighbouring country Pakistan. A brand that goes by the name Road Prince sells a 70cc motorcycle that has been named Bullet Digital 70. Not only the name clearly has a mismatch with the proportions and power of the motorcycle, the Road Prince will also remind you of two motorcycles that were on sale in India and got retired long back.

Take a look at the front and the Bullet Digital 70 will remind you of the Hero Honda CD100. The story is the same on rear too as the said section bears a heavy resemblance to Bajaj Byk, a motorcycle that essentially started the company's 100 kmpl bandwagon. Continuing with the weird design, the Road Prince Bullet Digital 70 is definitely not a motorcycle you would want to look at, especially on a Monday. Still, if you are brave enough, take a look at the motorcycle from the front and it looks like there is no frame or chassis. Things are equally weird on the rear too as the oddly positioned pillion grab rails on the rear side panels will actually make you think if these have been fitted keeping practicality in mind or the company's design team was not paid enough.

The poorly bred Road Prince Bullet Digital 70 gets power from a 70cc, air-cooled engine that is mated to a four-speed gearbox. The engine manages to produce a power output of 5 bhp along with a peak torque of 5.4 Nm. In order to put things into perspective, the engine on the TVS Scooty Pep+ that has the lowest engine displacement of all two-wheelers currently on sale in India makes almost the same power output.

Road Prince Bullet Digital 70 side profile

The company's official website does not care about showing the price of the motorcycle and the specification and image gallery links are not working either. Moreover, the sentence structuring needs to be worked upon and we actually wonder, if the motorcycle is reliable or not since it does get most parts from China.

Price of Road Prince Bullet Digital 70 in Pakistan is PKR 43,000 that translates to a little more than Rs 24,000 as per our currency. Years back, there was a lot of noise about Chinese motorcycles coming to India and these were said to be priced under Rs 30,000. However, they were a massive failure and looking at this Pakistani Bullet, it isn't hard to understand why those Chinese motorcycles failed miserably.

While the saying 'Looks like a Gun, goes like a Bullet' is very popular in India, we are not sure if the one-liner holds true for the Pakistani Bullet even in someone's wildest dreams. On the brighter side, we Indians can be proud of our Bullet as the motorcycle continues to grow in terms of sales not just in India but in developed countries too.