BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Himalayan bookings open at Rs 10,000: Launch soon

Royal Enfield began updating its product lineup to BS-VI standards with the Classic 350 which is the most popular motorcycle that RE sells. Now, we've learned from a dealership in Mumbai that BS-IV stocks of the Interceptor 650 are exhausted at most dealerships and hence they are accepting bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor at Rs 10,000. Moreover, BS-VI Himalayan was also spotted at a dealership recently suggesting it is ready for a formal launch soon. Some dealerships are also accepting bookings for the Himalayan BS-VI at Rs 10,000.
After raking in immense popularity for itself in India and internationally, the Interceptor 650 will get its 2020 BS-VI update in the coming weeks. There will not be any drastic changes in the 2020 model considering it is a fairly new motorcycle and is already fuel-injected so converting it to BS-VI compliance will be a simpler process. The Interceptor 650 has been retailing at Rs 2.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) so far, but with the BS-VI update expect a price hike of about Rs 10,000.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Road Test Review: Royal Enfield now has exactly what it needed
The BS-VI Himalayan spotted a couple of times sports four-five other changes besides the engine upgrade. It'll now come with a 19-inch wheel at the front and will ride on MRF Meteor tyres which have been upsized. The BS-IV version came with a 90 section tyre, the 2020 model will get a 100 section. The new version of the bike is also expected to come with switchable ABS and hazard lights.
The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan was first unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show with new dual-colour options which will be launched with the BS-VI update. The overall design of the Himalayan will remain identical to the outgoing version with a large windscreen, raised front fender, etc. Expect a price hike of about Rs 10,000 on the new 2020 model.
