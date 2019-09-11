BSVI Honda Activa 125 Fi India Launch Live: Price, Features, Specs and More

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is going to launch the BS-6 compliant Activa in India today. This will be the two-wheeler manufacturer's first BS-6 compliant vehicle in India. It will be equipped with the same 125cc engine. The power figures of this motor are yet to be revealed and expect them to alter slightly. Not only this, but the BS-6 compliant Honda Activa will be fuel-injected. Honda has already stated that the prices of the BS-6 compliant model will be 10-15 per cent more than their corresponding BS-4 counterparts. The new iteration was unveiled in India during the month of June this year.
Read More
Highlights
The BS-6 compliant Honda Activa 125 will retain the same 125 cc engine. The exact specifications of this unit are yet to be revealed. Expect them to change slightly in lieu of the emission update. Furthermore, the fuel-efficiency figure can also go down. At the moment, the single-cylinder, air-cooled engine in the Activa churns out 8.5 hp of power along with 10.54 Nm of peak torque.
The prices of the Honda Activa 125 BS-6 will go up by 10-15 per cent as stated by the two-wheeler manufacturer. This is a common scenario being observed across the spectrum. Upgrading an engine to meet the new emission regulations demands the use of additional hardware which in turn increases the prices. At the moment, the BS-4 Honda Activa 125 is priced at Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000.