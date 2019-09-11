BSVI Honda Activa 125 Fi India Launch Live: Price, Features, Specs and More

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is going to launch the BS-6 compliant Activa in India today. This will be the two-wheeler manufacturer's first BS-6 compliant vehicle in India. It will be equipped with the same 125cc engine. The power figures of this motor are yet to be revealed and expect them to alter slightly. Not only this, but the BS-6 compliant Honda Activa will be fuel-injected. Honda has already stated that the prices of the BS-6 compliant model will be 10-15 per cent more than their corresponding BS-4 counterparts. The new iteration was unveiled in India during the month of June this year.

