BSIII motorcycles still selling at heavily discounted prices, here’s how you can buy one

Two days before the Supreme Court ban was put in place, two-wheeler dealers went into a discount frenzy in an attempt to sell out most of the scooters and motorcycles compliant to BSIII emission norms. While the two-wheeler companies had to bear heavy losses due to these discounts, they did manage to do some bit of damage control, some reports suggest. Brands like Kawasaki offered huge discounts upto Rs 1.5 lakh on their motorcycles in the two days between the court's announcement and 1st April. The Supreme Court has maintained that BSIII vehicles will not be sold and registered post 31st March, however the dealers have managed to device a loophole. If all reports are true then you still have a good chance at buying a BS III motorcycle after a heavy discount.

Here's how the whole thing works:

Some dealers made the sale of the motorcycle in their own name and now you can just buy the vehicle from them and have the registration transferred in your name. In this case you might be the 2nd owner of the vehicle on documents but at the end of the day you would be riding a brand new machine with no running history.

An example of this is some reports on social media and other platforms of a BSIII KTM 390 Duke being up for grabs at a price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh. The method involved in making such sales may seem like cheating the law, but it is actually entirely legal. The case in discussion refers to a dealer in Boisar, Maharashtra, who has been gaining a lot of attention owing to a BS III 390 Duke reportedly being parked at the showroom. You simply buy the motorcycle, which is already registered, from the dealer and become its second owner. A second hand motorcycle indeed, but in reality it will a spanking new Duke. This is actually quite a steal.

This was about the one dealer in Boisar. There are perhaps more dealers which have also registered BSIII two-wheelers in their own name. However, we think this method would only involve premium motorcycles as no dealer would register commuter motorcycles as their prices are low and numbers are large.

If you've been looking for a such premium motorcycle, you might want to check with your local dealers if they have a similar offer in store for you. With luck on your side, you might just land yourself a deal that you couldn't have even dreamt of.