BS6 Yamaha Ray-ZR, Fascino to feature Maxxis tyres: Offer 20% less rolling resistance

Maxxis India plans to corner at least 15 per cent of the demand by 2023

By:Published: February 19, 2020 3:48:46 PM

Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partnered Yamaha for supplying tyres in India and plans to corner at least 15 per cent of the country’s two-wheeler tyre market in the next five years. Maxxis India, which is a part of the Taiwan-based Maxxis Group, already has similar tie-ups with Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

As part of the tie-up, Yamaha’s 125 cc BSVI- compliant Ray ZR and Fascino range of scooters as well as BSVI-compliant model of Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI will come fitted with Maxxis tyres, a company release said.
The company has already started production of tyres with particular specifications to cater to the requirement for both range of scooters, it said. Maxxis India plans to corner at least 15 per cent of the demand by 2023.

“As we begin our 5th year of operations in India, this association will further strengthen our portfolio for scooter tyres in India. We are hopeful that the relationship will help us create a new market for Maxxis Tyres and penetrate deeper in rural markets,” Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India said. As a part of this association, Maxxis Tyres will be available at select Yamaha and Maxxis dealerships across India, the company said, adding, the tyres will be an Original Equipment (OE) fitment to Yamaha scooters.

The partnership will give help to capture 15 per cent of India’s two-wheeler tyre market within five years, Maxxis India said. India market is touted to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis’s global vision to become one of the top five tyres manufacturers in the world by 2026, it said.

Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years, as per the company, which also has plans to set up five more plants in the country, which will also cater to the four-wheeler tyres market.

Maxxis India’ Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat has a capacity to produce around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day. Maxxis currently serves as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tyre supplier to Honda, Hero Moto Corp, Yamaha Motors (two-wheelers), Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India.

