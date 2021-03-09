BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.7 Nm

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced a price hike for its multiple products in India. A couple of days, we reported about the price hike for the company’s 125cc scooter – Fascino 125 and now, the other offering in the company’s scooter portfolio namely Ray ZR 125 has also gone through an upward price revision. Starting with the base drum brake variant of the scooter, this one is now available at the showrooms at a price of Rs 73,330 as compared to its previous price tag of Rs 70,330. On the other hand, the more premium and safer Yamaha Ray ZR 125 disc variant is now priced at Rs 76,330 as against its previous price of Rs 73,330. As one can see, both variants of the said model have become dearer by Rs 3,000 each.

Last but certainly not the least, the most premium of the lot – Ray ZR 125 Street Rally has also gotten expensive. In order to be precise, the said model is now available at dealerships across India for a price of Rs 77,330. In comparison, the scooter was previously priced at Rs 75,330 and hence, one can see an increment of Rs 2,000 here. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. This means that the vehicle remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that is good for generating respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.7 Nm. The scooter tips the scales at 99 kg and has been fitted with a 5.2-litre fuel tank. As already mentioned, the scooter comes with an optional disc brake upfront for better stopping power. The Ray ZR 125 rides over 90/90-front and 110/90-10 rear tyres and these are tubeless you get better convenience in case of a puncture.

