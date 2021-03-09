BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 price in India hiked again: Check new variant-wise figures

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.7 Nm

By:March 9, 2021 12:51 PM

 

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced a price hike for its multiple products in India. A couple of days, we reported about the price hike for the company’s 125cc scooter – Fascino 125 and now, the other offering in the company’s scooter portfolio namely Ray ZR 125 has also gone through an upward price revision. Starting with the base drum brake variant of the scooter, this one is now available at the showrooms at a price of Rs 73,330 as compared to its previous price tag of Rs 70,330. On the other hand, the more premium and safer Yamaha Ray ZR 125 disc variant is now priced at Rs 76,330 as against its previous price of Rs 73,330. As one can see, both variants of the said model have become dearer by Rs 3,000 each.

Last but certainly not the least, the most premium of the lot – Ray ZR 125 Street Rally has also gotten expensive. In order to be precise, the said model is now available at dealerships across India for a price of Rs 77,330. In comparison, the scooter was previously priced at Rs 75,330 and hence, one can see an increment of Rs 2,000 here. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. This means that the vehicle remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that is good for generating respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 9.7 Nm. The scooter tips the scales at 99 kg and has been fitted with a 5.2-litre fuel tank. As already mentioned, the scooter comes with an optional disc brake upfront for better stopping power. The Ray ZR 125 rides over 90/90-front and 110/90-10 rear tyres and these are tubeless you get better convenience in case of a puncture.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Upcoming Royal Enfield's flagship 650cc cruiser continues testing: More details leaked in new video

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman: Takes over from VS Parthasarathy

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Kia teases EV6: First electric car to use brand's new EV platform, to unveil this month

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Volkswagen, Frost & Sullivan to develop used-car market study for India: Key highlights explained!

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan's USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Women in EV industry in India: From fleet drivers to heading Electric Vehicle companies

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

Why carmakers offer discounts: Reason for special/limited edition model launch explained

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

One electric scooter every 2 seconds! Ola Electric reveals details of world's largest two-wheeler mega factory

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

Women's Day discounts on scooters: Hero MotoCorp's exchange offer, Okinawa's month-long celebration

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

BS6 TVS Radeon Road Test Review: Still as Sensible & Sweet?

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Ford Figo, Freestyle

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Celebrating International Women's day with five women motorcyclists ‘braking’ stereotype

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

Renault Kiger video review: Features, specs, performance

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

New Suzuki Access 125 Review | Addition of navigation on-the-go improves the deal

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Good news! Dual airbags to be standard on all new cars in India from April 1

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125 gets costlier again: New variant-wise figures listed

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

New Audi S5 Sportback India launch confirmed: To rival BMW M340i

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Nissan Magnite prices hiked: Increased by this much

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action