BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at the showrooms in three colour options namely Dark Matt Blue, White Vermillion and Patina Green.

The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 brings with it multiple changes over the outgoing BS4 model, something that was quite obvious as the company took its own sweet time to make the bike meet the new emission norms. Talking of the aesthetic changes, the new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 comes with a new fascia up front with broad LED DRLs and an LED projector unit that has been lifted from the MT-15. Moreover, you get knuckle guards on the FZS25 and these primarily have been integrated for the sake of enhanced visual appeal. In addition, you get golden alloy wheels with matte green and blue colour options and these certainly make the bike look a lot premium and upmarket. The rest of the elements largely remain the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

Watch video | Our detailed BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 review:

Now, speaking of powertrain, the BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 continues to get power from the same 249cc, oil-cooled, single pod engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20.8 hp of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. These figures broadly remain unchanged against the outgoing BS4 model, which is a good thing! However, with the transition to meet the stricter emission norms, this engine has certainly lost some of its character as a result of which, the bike feels a bit milder especially in the lower revs.

Talking of the top speed, the Yamaha FZS 25 can exceed speeds of 130 km/h in its BS6 guise. The bike maintains its line even at triple-digit speeds and the decent mannerisms that the previous BS4 had are quite intact on the new environment friendlier model as well. The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at the showrooms in three colour options namely Dark Matt Blue, White Vermillion and Patina Green.

