BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at the showrooms in three colour options namely Dark Matt Blue, White Vermillion and Patina Green.  

By:Updated: Feb 24, 2021 6:24 PM

 

The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 brings with it multiple changes over the outgoing BS4 model, something that was quite obvious as the company took its own sweet time to make the bike meet the new emission norms. Talking of the aesthetic changes, the new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 comes with a new fascia up front with broad LED DRLs and an LED projector unit that has been lifted from the MT-15. Moreover, you get knuckle guards on the FZS25 and these primarily have been integrated for the sake of enhanced visual appeal. In addition, you get golden alloy wheels with matte green and blue colour options and these certainly make the bike look a lot premium and upmarket. The rest of the elements largely remain the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

Watch video | Our detailed BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 review:

Now, speaking of powertrain, the BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 continues to get power from the same 249cc, oil-cooled, single pod engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20.8 hp of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. These figures broadly remain unchanged against the outgoing BS4 model, which is a good thing! However, with the transition to meet the stricter emission norms, this engine has certainly lost some of its character as a result of which, the bike feels a bit milder especially in the lower revs.

Talking of the top speed, the Yamaha FZS 25 can exceed speeds of 130 km/h in its BS6 guise. The bike maintains its line even at triple-digit speeds and the decent mannerisms that the previous BS4 had are quite intact on the new environment friendlier model as well. The new BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 is currently priced in India at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available at the showrooms in three colour options namely Dark Matt Blue, White Vermillion and Patina Green.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews and news.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 video review: Price, top speed, mileage, specs, changes & more!

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class unveiled: 48V mild hybrid technology standard

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Rapido Auto completes 1 million rides in five months: Highest demand in this city

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Terra Motors to adopt "Make in India" for its electric vehicles: To invest in this north-east state

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine India launch date revealed: Features, specs, engines

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

Renault Kiger Road Test Review: Beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza?

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

Hyundai Alcazar global debut soon: New 7-seat SUV to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 unveiled: Gets new paint job, bookings to open soon

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

2021 Triumph Bonneville range unveiled: Changes on Street Twin, T100, T120, Bobber, Speedmaster listed!

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Mercedes-Benz, Get My Parking collaborate for IoT-enabled parking solution for cars with Mercedes me connect

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as new Vice President - Design

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Jeep Wrangler now a Make-In-India SUV: Launch on this date

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

Mahindra Electric, Amazon tie-up for electric delivery fleet: Treo Zor EVs deployed in seven cities

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

How traffic cameras work and issue challans: Violation tracking, fining explained

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards

Watch Video: 3 new 650cc Royal Enfield bikes spied testing, Classic 650 & Meteor 650 likely on cards