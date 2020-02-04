BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 unveiled: BS6 Ray ZR, MT-15 prices start at Rs 66,730!

The new BS6 compliant Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 have been unveiled in India. Powering the two is the same 249-cc, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.8 hp and 20.1 Nm.

In terms of features, the newly introduced Yamaha FZ 25 BS6 gets features like Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster along with LED Day Time Running Lamp and Class D Bi Functional LED Headlight. Moreover, the bike gets Under cowling and Side Stand with Engine Cut-off Switch. The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 will be available for sale in India starting April 2020 and the details of the same will be announced later this year.

The Yamaha FZS 25 differentiates itself from the standard FZ 25 with the help of knuckle guards along with a small windscreen. With this treatment, the company has tried giving the FZ 25 the mild visuals of an adventure touring bike and badging it as the FZS 25. While the BS6 FZ 25 will be available in two colours namely Metallic Black and Racing Blue, the BS6 FZS 25 gets three shades namely Dark Cyan, Dark Matte Blue and Metallic White.

Apart from introducing the Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 BS6, the company also revealed the prices of its BS6 products namely MT-15 along with Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI scooters in India. The said two-wheelers were unveiled on December 19, 2019 in India. The metallic black and dark matte blue colours of the MT-15 have been priced at Rs 1,38,900. On the other hand, the Ice fluo vermillion shade will cost you slightly more at 1,39,400. Talking of the company's BS6 scooters, Yamaha Ray ZR Fi has been priced at Rs 66,730 for the drum brake variant and Rs 69,730 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ray ZR Street Rally is now available across India at a price of Rs 70,730 (ex-showroom).

