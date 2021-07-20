BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

The new BS6 FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels.

Yamaha Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of the new BS6 FZ 25 MotoGP edition. The FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition (as the company likes to call it) will be available at the dealership by the end of this month at a price of Rs 1,36,800. That said, the new edition is costlier than the standard model by Rs 2,000 with the latter being priced at Rs 1,34,800. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. As the name suggests, the bike gets MotoGP-inspired treatment and the changes are limited to the visuals only. In order to be precise, the new Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha Moto GP branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels.

Watch Video | BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Review:

In terms of the powertrain, the bike gets the same 249-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20 hp and 20.1 Nm. In terms of features, the FZ 25 MotoGP edition gets the same bits as the standard model and these include a negative LCD instrument cluster, LED DRL, all-LED headlamp and side stand with an engine cut-off switch. Speaking on the latest announcement, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said that the spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA.

He added that this year, the brand’s performance in MotoGP has been exceptional and till now Yamaha is number one in all three Standings – Team, Constructor and Rider. Yamaha’s objective is to bring global racing excitement onto Indian roads and hence, the company is launching the FZ 25 Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Edition for Indian customers. He further stated that the company will continue to introduce more exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.

