BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 specifications revealed: Launch timeline and expected price!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 will be on sale in two colour options while the FZS 25 will get three shades.

By:Published: April 22, 2020 1:10:55 PM

Yamaha Motor India is yet to launch its two BS6 compliant quarter-litre motorcycles – FZ 25 and the FZS 25 in the country. Ahead of the official launch, the company had revealed the official accessories for these two bikes along with their prices. Now, Yamaha has updated its official website for India with the complete technical specifications of the two motorcycles. Starting the story with the dimensions, the BS6 Yamaha FZ25 gets 2,015 mm length, 775 mm width and 1,075 mm height. The FZS 25, on the other hand, gets ore generous dimensions with 820 mm width and 1,105 mm height. The overall length remains the same for the two motorcycles. The wheelbase and ground clearance figures are 1,360 mm and 160 mm respectively and the two bikes get the same 14-litre fuel tank.

While the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 will be on sale in two colour options namely Metallic Black and Racing Blue, the FZS 25 will be on offer in three shades namely Patina Green, Dark Matt Blue and White Vermillion. Now, coming to the powertrain, both, Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 draw power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The BS6 compliant engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.5 hp and 20.1 Nm. In terms of features, the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 get bits like a bi-functional LED headlamp with LED DRL, all-digital instrument cluster, side stand with engine cut-off switch, tubeless tyres and a dual-channel ABS.

In addition to these features, the FZS 25 bike gets a taller windscreen along with knuckle guards and golden coloured alloy wheels. Speaking of the kerb weights of the two, the BS6 FZS 25 weighs 154 kg while the FZ 25 tips the scales at 153kg. Once launched, the Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 will rub shoulders against the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 in quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment. Both these Yamahas will be launched in India once the lockdown lifts!

