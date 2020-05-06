BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Interestingly, the company has replaced the 150cc VXL and SXL scooters with VXL 149 and SXL 149.

Amid the ongoing lockdown in India, a lot of manufacturers have been launching their vehicles digitally or by silently listing and updating the prices on their respective official websites. IN a similar fashion, the new Vespa SXL 149 and VXL 149 scooters have been launched in India. Needless to say, the two scooters are now BS6 compliant and were recently listed on the company’s official website for India. Interestingly, the company has removed the 150cc SXL and VXL models from the website. Our previous story revealed what can be the real reason behind this and if you are keen to know, you can read it by clicking the link below.

Also Read: Renamed 150cc Piaggio Vespa scooters will now help you save some cash, here’s how!

The new BS6 compliant Vespa SXL 149 has been launched at a price of Rs Rs 1,26,650. On the other hand, if you wish to buy the BS6 Vespa VXL 149, you will have to shell out Rs 1,22,664 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new BS6 Vespa SXL 149 is available for sale in six colour options namely White, Matt Red Dragon, Matt Black, Orange, Azzurre Blue and Matt Yellow. Similarly, the new BS6 VXL 149 can be chosen from a range of five shades which are Yellow, White, Red, Matte Black and Azzurre Provenza.

Coming to the powertrain, the two scooters are powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for developing 10.2bhp of power along with 10.6Nm of peak torque. Coming to the appearance, Vespa scooters are synonymous with an unmatched retro styling that makes them stand out from the rest. While the SXL 149 comes with a boxy headlight, the VXL gets a rounded unit. Both, the BS6 Vespa SXL 149 and VXL 149 come to a halt with the help of a 200mm disc brake up front along with a 140mm drum at the rear. These further come linked to a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety.

Stay tuned for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.