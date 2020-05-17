BS6 TVS Victor launching soon in India: Key changes to expect on Splendor iSmart rival!

The new BS6 TVS Victor will be launched in the coming days and here is what you can expect from the same.

By:Published: May 17, 2020 3:08:22 PM

 

TVS Motor Company has officially confirmed that the Victor will be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. The company recently revealed its entire BS6 product line up that includes the Victor as well. Out of the products mentioned in the BS6 portfolio, the details of the Scooty Zest and Victor in terms of specs and pricing are yet to be announced. There have been widespread speculations that the company is going to retire the Victor 110 and the premium budget commuter won’t be upgraded to BS6 standards. However, with the announcement of the TVS’ BS6 portfolio, the company has shattered the rumours and you can expect to see the updated Hero Splendor iSmart rival in the coming days in the showrooms.

Now coming to what one can expect from the upcoming BS6 TVS Victor, the bike will most likely retain the design language and styling from the BS4 model. However, you can expect to see some new colour options along with fresh graphics for a change and of course, a better visual appeal. TVS already has a BS6 compliant 110cc engine that one can see on the Radeon. The 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is good for producing 8.08hp of power along with 8.4 Nm of torque and one can expect to see similar figures on the BS6 Victor as well.

With the updation to the stricter BS6 emission norms, the Victor will most likely demand a significant premium over the price of the outgoing BS4 version. Prices for the BS4 Victor start at Rs 54,042 (ex-showroom Delhi) and expect the figures for the BS6 version to start with an increment of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

More details on the new BS6 Victor to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for all the updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

