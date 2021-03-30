TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City Plus was updated to MY2021 earlier this month with TVS' ET-Fi tech which the manufacturer says accounts for 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

TVS Motor Company on the occasion of Holi introduced a new dual-tone colour option – Pearl Blue-Silver – for its commuter motorcycle TVS StaR city+. The colour will be available in both drum and disc variants. The motorcycle comes with LED Headlamp and USB mobile charger. The prices start at Rs 65,865 for the drum brake variant and go up to Rs 68,465 for the disc brake variant. (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Star City Plus was updated to MY2021 earlier this month with TVS’ ET-Fi tech which the manufacturer says accounts for 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

The Star City Plus is powered by a 110cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that outs out 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm and is paired with a four-speed gearbox. The Star City Plus has a claimed top speed of 90 km/h. Suspension setup includes telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

In related news, TVS Motor Company recently announced the appointment of Sir Ralf Speth to its board of directors. He will be succeeding Venu Srinivasan as the chairman in 2023. Ralph has previously worked with BMW and Jaguar Land Rover. Speth is widely acclaimed for his leadership at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and continues to serve on its board as vice-chairman as also on the board of Tata Sons.

TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan will become chairman emeritus effective January 2023, and Speth will succeed him as the chairman.

“It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company to welcome Ralf to its board. His passion for technology, eye for products and commitment to building brands are truly remarkable. His thoughts will add immensely to TVS Motor as the company shapes itself for the future. Ralf’s deep insights and guidance will be invaluable to the management team as TVS Motor Company embraces the future of mobility,” Srinivasan said.

