BS6 TVS Sport launched with better fuel efficiency: Priced at Rs 51,750

BS6 TVS Sport has seen an increase in weight, 1.5kg to be precise and the ground clearance has also been upped from 170mm to 175mm.

The new BS6 compliant TVS Sport has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51,750. That said, the base variant is costlier by Rs 3,633 compared to the corresponding variant of the previous BS4 model. On the other hand, the electric start variant will set you back by Rs 58,925 and hence, demands a premium of 8,017 over the ES variant of the BS4 model. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The biggest update on the new BS6 TVS Sport is that it gets fuel injection that should offer a crisper throttle response. Moreover, all thanks to this and multiple other changes on the engine to meet BS6 compliance, the company claims a better fuel economy compared to the BS4 model, 15 percent to be precise. There are some revisions in power and torque figures as well.

While the previous 99cc BS4 engine was good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.48hp and 7.5Nm, the new BS6 motor displaces 109.7cc and develops 8.29hp of power and 8.7Nm of torque. Gearbox on the new BS6 TVS Sport continues to be a four-speed unit. The new model has also seen an increase in weight, 1.5kg to be precise. The ground clearance has also been upped from 170mm to 175mm. Moreover, the new model gets features like LED DRLs and tubeless tyres.

Suspension system on the BS6 TVS Sport includes conventional telescopic forks upfront along with 5-step preload-adjustable twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care of with the help of a 130mm drum brake upfront along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear along with CBS for better safety. TVS Sport is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s line up and it remains the same with the BS6 update.

Stay tuned for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay home and stay safe to prevent the spreading of Covid-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.