BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus launched at Rs 51,754: Continues to be India’s most affordable scooter

TVS Motor Company has not revealed the technical specifications of the new BS6 compliant Scooty Pep Plus yet. However, it has updated the new prices on its website.

The new TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 51,754. That said, the entry-level variant costs Rs 6,700 more than the price of the BS4 model. The company has silently updated the prices of the updated model on its official website for India. The new BS6 TVS Scooty Pep Plus has been launched in a total of three variants like before. On the other hand, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Babelicious Series BS6 will now cost you Rs 52,954 which is Rs 6,400 more compared to the corresponding BS4 variant. Last but definitely not the least, the matte edition has also been priced at Rs 52,954 with the same price difference as the Babelicious series. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Despite this hike in pricing, the TVS Scooty Pep Plus continues to remain India’s most affordable scooter, keeping in mind the fact that the Honda Cliq has been discontinued with the BS6 transition. The technical specifications of the new BS6 compliant TVS Scooty Pep Plus are yet to be updated on the company’s website for India. Powering the scooter is the same 87.8cc, single-cylinder engine and with the BS6 transition, one can expect to see a fuel injection system to meet the stringent emission norms. Compared to the 5hp/5.8Nm power and torque outputs on the BS4 model, expect a slight drop in these figures on the BS6 model.

TVS Scooty Pep Plus is currently the only scooter on sale in India with a 90cc engine. The automatic scooter market in India has majorly moved towards the 110cc segment which makes up for the biggest portion of the sales chart in terms of scooters. Despite this, the fact that TVS has decided to go forward with the Scooty Pep Plus only shows that it intends to offer a more affordable option to the masses that promises ease of riding and decent fuel efficiency too.

