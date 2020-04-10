BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

The new TVS Radeon is now BS6 compliant. Here is what all it offers and how much more you need to pay compared to the BS4 version.

By:Updated: April 10, 2020 12:01:17 PM

The new BS6 TVS Radeon has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 58,992. This makes the new model almost Rs 6,000 costlier compared to the outgoing BS4 one. The new BS6 TVS Radeon comes in three variants. Apart from the base trim, the rest two variants are special edition models, which TVS calls ‘Commuter Bike of the Year’ and these have been priced at Rs 61,992 and Rs 64,992 for the drum and disc variants respectively. All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the new prices, TVS has also revealed the complete technical specifications of the new Radeon. The new model continues to get power from the same 109.7cc engine which is now BS6 compliant. The updated engine now produces respective power and torque outputs of 8.08 hp and 8.7Nm.

That said, while the power output has seen a slight decrement by 0.12 hp, the torque remains the same as the BS4 model. With the BS6 update, the company claims a higher fuel efficiency for the Radeon, 15 percent to be precise. The engine now gets a fuel injection system in order to meet the stringent emission norms. The gearbox remains a four-speed unit. The TVS Radeon gets its stopping power from 130mm drum brakes at both ends along with an optional 240mm disc brake at the front.

Coming to the body dimensions, the TVS Radeon measures 2025mm x 705mm x 1080mm (LxWxH) and has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1265mm and 180mm. The bike tips the scales at 116kg for the drum brake variant while the disc variant is heavier by 2 kgs. The Radeon has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and with the substantial increase in fuel efficiency, one can now expect a decent extension in the overall range.

Stay tuned for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay notified about the latest auto reviews!

