BS6 TVS Jupiter standard, ZX prices revealed: Now costs this much more!

TVS Motor Company has officially revealed the prices of the BS6 compliant Jupiter standard and ZX variants. The company launched the BS6 Jupiter Classic in November last year and the prices of the lower variants were not out at that time. While the new BS6 TVS Jupiter will set you back by Rs 61,499, the BS6 Jupiter ZX can now be yours for a price of 63,499 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, while the standard variant costs Rs 2,102 more compared to the outgoing BS4 version, you will have to pay Rs 3,459 more for the ZX variant.

The BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter is powered by the same 109.7cc engine and this one now meets stringent emission norms. In order to ensure this, TVS has employed a fuel injection system on the scooter. The power and torque figures of the BS6 engine aren't out yet and we expect these to be quite similar compared to the BS4 counterpart. In comparison, the BS4 engine develops respective power and torque outputs of 7.8hp and 8.4Nm. TVS claims that the new BS6 engine is smoother in power delivery and sips lesser fuel as well.

The styling of the BS6 TVS Jupiter standard and ZX remains unchanged. In terms of features too, there isn't any major difference. The Jupiter gets 130mm drum brakes at both ends and rides on 90-section tyres with 12-inch wheels. In terms of dimensions, TVS Jupiter measures 1834 x 650 x 1115 mm (LxWxH) and has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1275mm and 150mm. TVS Jupiter in its BS6 avatar continues to rival the likes of Hero Maestro Edge and the Honda Activa 6G in the highly competitive 110cc automatic scooter segment.

With the approaching BS6 deadline that comes into effect starting April 2020, expect some more manufacturers to announce products in the weeks to come. That said, the BS4 products are available at some places with good discounts and hence, are a good option at the moment if you want to save some cash.

Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.