BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, RTR 160 4V get costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

The price hike for the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V doesn't bring any changes to the two motorcycles. Here is how much the two streetfighters cost now!

By:Updated: Aug 05, 2020 3:33 PM

TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of its two premium bikes again. The brand has increased the prices of the Apache RTR 200 4V and the Apache RTR 160 4V in India. First, the naked 200cc streetfighter can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,28,550 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,27,550. This is not the first time that the BS6 model has received a price revision. The company had raised the price of the bike previously in May 2020 by Rs 2,500. The price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the bike continues to get power from the same 197.95cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. Prime features on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V include an all-LED headlamp, all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and a dual-channel ABS.

Watch our TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review:

Now, to the other bike in question – TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The BS6 model is now pricier in India by Rs 1,050. That said, the drum variant can now be yours for a price of Rs 1.04 lakh compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,02,950. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 disc brake variant will now set you back by Rs 1,07,050 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1.06 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The bike draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 15.6 hp of power along with a peak torque of 14.12 Nm. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V goes up against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ V3 and the Honda Hornet 160R in the segment.

