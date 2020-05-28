BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has always been an admired bike in the 200cc streetfighter segment and the launch of the BS6 version made the bike even more desirable than before. Now due to reasons unknown to us, the company has recently implemented an upward price revision for the 200cc Apache, that too for the second time after the launch of the BS6 model. Here are the new figures!

Alongside the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, the company has also increased the prices of the RTR 200 4V for the customers in India. The 200cc streetfighters is currently on sale in India in just a single variant. Compared to its launch price of Rs 1.24 lakh, the bike has gotten costlier by Rs 3,500 till now. The first price hike of Rs 1,000 for the new BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was implemented in March 2020. Following this, the company has recently hiked the prices again, this time by Rs 2,500. With the latest price revision, the motorcycle will now cost you Rs 1,27,500. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom. TVS Motor Company has not stated any exact reason behind this price revision and has silently updated the new figure on its official website for India. We believe that the adverse market conditions at present and the rise in input costs might be the reason behind this price hike. As already mentioned, similarly, BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has also seen a price hike recently and the 160cc streetfighter is now pricier by Rs 2,000 across both variants.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new BS6 compliant TVS Apache RTR 200 4V draws power from a 197.7cc, single cylinder, oil cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for developing peak power output of 20.5hp along with a maximum torque of 16.8Nm. In terms of features, the new BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a tech-laden motorcycle. The bike gets an all-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Once you connect your smartphone to the bike, you will get access to turn-by-turn navigation, call & message alerts, race telemetry, lean angle mode and more. Moreover, the bike gets Glide Through Technology (GTT) that proves beneficial in traffic as the bike just glides ahead with no use of the clutch without stalling.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been one of the most worthy contenders in the 200cc streetfighter segment. Even after the hike, no other bike in the same category offers this combination of performance and a comprehensive feature list at this price. This makes for one of the reasons why the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is currently one of the most admired bikes in the segment and remains a threat for the competition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.