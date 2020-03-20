TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

Now that the TVS Apache RTR series and the RR 310 are up to date, here are the changes that have come about compared to their older outgoing versions in terms of power, price and feature upgrades.

TVS Motor Company today launched the 2020 Apache RTR 180 and with this, the entire Apache is now compliant with BS6 emission standards. Almost all automobile manufacturers are nearly finished with upgrading their product lineup which has also brought about a hike in prices. Now that the RTR series and the RR 310 are up to date, here are the changes that have come about compared to their older outgoing versions in terms of power, price and feature upgrades.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The Apache RTR 160 4V and its 2020 BS6 model are both powered by the same 159.7cc four-stroke oil-cooled engine. While the BS4 model makes 16.56 hp at 8000 rpm, the BS6 model churns out 15.79 hp at 8250 rpm. (power comparison with BS4 RTR 160Fi 4V version as carburettor version will be discontinued post 1 April). Torque, however, has improved from 14.8 Nm at 6500 rpm to 14.12 Nm at 7250 rpm.

The BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V comes in three colour options – Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. The new model gets an additional convenience feature called GTT (glide through technology) for easier riding through bumper-to-bumper traffic. The BS6 version is priced at Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 180

The BS6 RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4cc 4-stroke oil-cooled fuel-injected engine which makes 16.56 hp at 8500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. The engine is now fuel injected and oil-cooled. The RTR 180 has lost a teeny bit of power as the BS4 model makes 17.3 hp at 8,500 rpm. Torque remains the same. Besides the BS6 upgrade, the RTR 180 remains identical to its BS4 version.

TVS Motor Company has listed the price of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 180 on its website. The BS6 RTR 180 is priced at Rs 1,01,450 (ex-showroom, South Delhi) which is about Rs 6,700 more than the outgoing BS4 model.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

The BS6 RTR 200 4V is powered by the same 197.75cc four-stroke oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2 hp at 8500 rpm and 16.8 Nm at 7500 rpm. The BS4 engine churns out 20.2 hp at 8500 rpm and 18.1 Nm at 7000 rpm.

The BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V comes with TVS’ Smartxonnect system through the user can connect their smartphone to the infotainment system and use turn-by-turn navigation and get calls/messages alert. Along with this, it also gets race telemetry, lean angle gauge, crash alert and more. The BS6 model also gets a new LED headlamp. The BS4 version is priced at Rs 1,14,345 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the BS6 RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RR 310

BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by the BMW-developed 312.2cc single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5 hp and 27.3 Nm as the BS4 version. However, the engine now gets ride-by-wire with four riding modes: Rain, Urban, Sport, and Track. In the first two modes, the output is restricted to 25.4 hp and 25 Nm.

Just as the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V, the BS6 RR 310 also gets GTT as a new feature. The feature is active on the first two gears in Track mode and in all gears of Urban mode. It comes with a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen and the ride modes can be switched on the fly. When compared to its BS4 version, the BS6 Apache RR310 is priced Rs 12,000 higher ar Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

